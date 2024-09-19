Delhi Records Lowest Minimum Temperature In September In 14 Years

The humidity level stood at 76 per cent at 5.30 pm. (Representational)

Intermittent rainfall over the last few days led to a dip in the mercury levels in the national capital, with the city recording a minimum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday -- its lowest for September in 14 years.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data of the last 14 years, Thursday's minimum temperature surpasses the previous record of 21.4 degrees Celsius set on September 13.

In comparison, the lowest minimum temperature for the corresponding period in 2022 was 22.3 degrees celsius, the data showed.

As the monsoon prepares to make its exit from the city, Delhiites continue to enjoy its final few days. Delhi has recorded 1,029.9 mm of rainfall so far this season, 67 per cent above normal, as per the IMD data.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded at 32 degree celsius, two notches below the normal on Friday according to the weather department.

The humidity level stood at 76 per cent at 5.30 pm.

According to the weather department, the city will remain in the green zone, indicating no advisories, for the next six days with cloudy skies and light rain expected on Friday.

The minimum temperature expected to be recorded at 23 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature around 34 degrees Celsius.

Additionally, the weather department has released a statement on the temperature scenario, noting that on September 13, Delhi Ridge recorded its lowest minimum temperature at 17.8 degrees Celsius.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)