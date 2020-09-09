Delhi Records Highest Single-Day Spike With Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases

The spike comes days after the government started the metro rail services. (File)

Delhi recorded more than 4,000 cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours -- a record since the outbreak reached the national capital. The previous highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases was logged on June 23. The overall coronavirus figure of the city now stands at 2,01,174, data from the Delhi government shows.

Twenty fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of deaths to 4,618.

The spike comes days after the government started the long-awaited metro rail services amid strong precautions. Over the last month, theb cash strapped Delhi government has opened up the economy in phases. Bars -- one of the biggest revenue generators -- opened their doors today.

Delhi is one of a handful of states where the coronavirus graph is on an upward movement, contributing to the high daily numbers across the country. From around 1,200 to 1,500 cases a day, the national capital had touched 3000-plus cases earlier this week. The number of fatalities has been on the rise too.

The state government has been trying to combat the spike through aggressive testing.

Last week, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal asked officials to ramp up testing capacity and allow measures like "testing on demand". He also ordered that tests be conducted and tests at border points and major construction sites.

Yesterday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a doctor's prescription will no longer be needed for those who seek a test.

Today, India reported a daily jump of 89,706 coronavirus infections in 24 hours, taking its tally past the 43-lakh mark, Health Ministry data showed this morning. The total number of Covid cases in the country now stands at 43,70,128.