Delhi Records Coolest June Start In 3 Years With Below Normal Temperatures

The national capital on Monday experienced below-normal maximum temperatures on the first day of June, marking the coolest start to the month in three years, with the Safdarjung observatory, the official marker for the city, logging 36.3 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature reached 36.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.9 degrees Celsius.

The last time the city recorded a lower maximum temperature on June 1 was in 2023, when it stood at 32.7 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 20.6 degrees Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) data showed that the maximum was 3.7 degrees below the seasonal norm at Safdarjung. Palam recorded 35.5 degrees, which was 5.5 degrees below normal. Other stations followed a similar trend: Lodi Road 35.2 degrees, Ridge 35.6 degrees, and Ayanagar 35.4 degrees.

Compared to the previous day, maximum temperatures rose slightly by 0.5 to 1.0 degree across most stations. The minimum temperatures also remained below normal, ranging between 22.2 and 24.9 degrees.

No rainfall was recorded in the last 24 hours or during the day across any of the five monitoring stations.

According to IMD officials, no alerts have been issued, but there is a chance of a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy. A spell of very light to light rain is likely, accompanied by thunderstorm/lightning and strong winds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, during the afternoon/evening.

Earlier in the morning, Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 24.9 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Among other stations, Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road registered 23.7 degrees Celsius, 3.3 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature stood at 22.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge, nearly four degrees below normal, and 23.3 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, 2.8 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 105 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), placing it in the "moderate" category.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".

However, temperatures are expected to gradually rise from tomorrow as the current spell of rain activity weakens and moves away from the region.

"For the first week of June, no heatwave conditions are likely over Delhi," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said.

He said temperatures may rise gradually over the coming days but are expected to remain well below heatwave thresholds during the first week of June.

IMD has forecasted that the minimum and maximum temperatures for Tuesday are likely to be 24 and 37 degrees Celsius, respectively.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)