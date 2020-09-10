Delhi Records 4,308 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike So Far

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, the tally of cases touched 2,05,482 (File)

Delhi recorded 4,308 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far, while a record 58,340 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, authorities said.

According to Delhi government's health bulletin, the tally of cases touched 2,05,482 while the death count rose to 4,666 with 28 fresh fatalities.

The positivity rate in the last 24 hours stands at 7.38 per cent. The number of containment zones stands at 1,272, it said.

Thursday's tally breached Wednesday's spike.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)