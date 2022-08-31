Delhi Records 377 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases. (Representational)

Delhi on Wednesday recorded two more Covid-related deaths and 377 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department in New Delhi.

The new cases came out of 14,632 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,99,617 and the death countclimbed to 26,469, it said.

The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities.

Delhi on Monday reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths.

The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday, while on Friday, Delhi recorded 620 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.74 per cent and two fatalities.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 2012, down from 2,226 the previous day. As many as 1,430 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 230 are occupied, it said.

There are 189 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

