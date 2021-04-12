Delhi Records 11,491 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest Single-Day Spike

The positivity rate rose to 12.44 per cent from 9.43 per cent a day ago.. (File)

Delhi recorded 11,491 COVID-19 cases today, the highest single-day surge in the national capital till date, while 72 more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the health department.

The positivity rate rose to 12.44 per cent from 9.43 per cent a day ago.

The 72 deaths are the highest since December 5 when 77 deaths were recorded. The city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths on November 19, the highest single-day fatality count till date.

The cumulative coronavirus case count stands at 7,36,688, and the death count is now 11,355, according to the latest health bulletin.

The new cases came out of the over 92,397 lakh tests conducted the previous day.

On Sunday, the city had reported 10,772 cases and 48 deaths. Delhi recorded 7,897 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths on Saturday. The positivity rate had also mounted to 10.21 per cent, breaching the 10-per cent mark for the first time this year.

The positivity rate was above 15 per cent in mid-November last year.

On Friday, 8,521 COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths were recorded in the national capital. This was also the first time that more than 8,000 cases were recorded in a day this year amid a massive spike in cases over the last few weeks.

On Thursday, the city recorded 7,437 cases. On the two preceding days, the number of cases stood above 5,000.

The number of active cases rose to 38,095 from 34,341 a day before.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 19,354 from 17,093 on Sunday while the number of containment zones increased to 6,175 from 5,705, the bulletin said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had warned on Wednesday that the new cases "could surpass" the previous single-day record registered in November, given the pace of the infection's spread.