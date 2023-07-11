Flood Fear In Delhi As Yamuna Flows Above Danger Mark, Evacuation On

Delhi Flood Alert: Yamuna river breached the danger mark earlier than expected

Heavy rain across north India has brought the region to its knees, claiming more than 37 lives over the past three days.

In Delhi, the water level of the Yamuna, which breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres late last evening, reached 206.24 mark this morning - as Haryana released more water into the river from the Hathnikund barrage.

Officials said the river breached the danger mark earlier than expected.

The authorities have started evacuating people from the low-lying areas that are prone to flooding. They will be shifted to relief camps and community centres in various parts of the city.

The Delhi government has set up 16 control rooms to monitor the flood-prone areas and the water level of the Yamuna, while Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a slew of measures to tackle the problem of waterlogging.

Mr Kejriwal, addressing a press conference, said it was for the first time in 40 years that Delhi had such severe rainfall. "The last time it rained as much as this was back in 1982 when there was 169 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period. So, this is unprecedented rainfall and unfortunately the drainage system in the city is not designed to withstand such extreme rainfall," he said.

The weather office has predicted more heavy downpour for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.

As heavy rain choked almost all of north India, the Army and National Disaster Response Force have stepped in to intensify the relief and rescue operations in the affected states.

Several rivers in the region are in spate. In cities and towns, many roads and buildings remain submerged in knee-deep water.

In Himachal Pradesh - worst-hit by the rain furry - there was no let-up in the monsoon fury on Monday, with landslides and flash floods, triggered by incessant rain, damaging houses, properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, assuring him all help and support.

In Uttarakhand, several roads and highways have been blocked due to incessant rains and landslides, amid reports of water level in rivers and streams crossing the danger mark.

Heavy rain in several parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana led to massive waterlogging and flooding in low-lying areas, prompting authorities to swing into action in the worst-hit places.

In Rajasthan, intense monsoon rain brought normal life to a standstill, flooding out roads, rail tracks, and even hospitals. More showers are expected in the state today.

The weather department said that the confluence of western disturbance and monsoonal winds led to the intense spell.