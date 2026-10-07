Who Is Vivek Bhagat? Delhi Cop Accused Of Harassing Woman Protester

A Delhi Police officer is in the spotlight amid allegations of harassment of women protesters during the recent agitation against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

ACP Vivek Bhagat has been accused by a woman journalist of misconduct and sexual harassment during the protest. While the allegations are being investigated by the Crime Branch, the police investigation has also uncovered a separate case involving an allegedly AI-generated fake video, which police say was intended to tarnish his image.

Vivek Bhagat first gained public attention following a confrontation with a crowd during a CJP protest in the Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place areas.

During the protest in June 2026, ACP Vivek Bhagat was surrounded and allegedly assaulted by a mob. He sustained serious injuries. DCP Vineet Kumar intervened and rescued him from the crowd.

The assault left Vivek Bhagat with broken teeth and multiple injuries. He subsequently took several weeks of leave for medical treatment. After recovering, he resumed his duties as ACP of the Connaught Place Circle, returning to manage protests and maintain law and order.

Allegation Of Misconduct

Vivek Bhagat's name has made headlines again. On October 2, a protest was held outside the Sansad Marg police station demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Tensions escalated between the police and protesters during the demonstration.

During the protest, some women identifying themselves as journalists alleged sexual misconduct by police personnel. A complaint was filed against ACP Vivek Bhagat.

One woman alleged that she questioned ACP Vivek Bhagat about the presence of female police personnel at the site and claimed that she was subsequently treated inappropriately and pushed backwards.

In all, three women lodged complaints against three police officers. Following the complaints, the CJP staged a protest outside the Sansad Marg police station, demanding the registration of an FIR. The investigation was subsequently handed over to the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Alleged AI Video And An Arrest

Amid the controversy surrounding Vivek Bhagat, a separate case came to light during the police investigation. According to the police, Nadeem Ahmed, a resident of Nuh, Haryana, allegedly created an objectionable and fake video of Vivek Bhagat using artificial intelligence.

Police allege that the video was created with the intention of tarnishing Vivek Bhagat's image and was subsequently circulated widely on social media. Nadeem Ahmed has been arrested in connection with the case.

The police are currently interrogating Ahmed. The investigation is not limited to the creation of the video; investigators are also trying to determine whether there was a larger conspiracy behind its alleged creation and circulation.

From Civil Engineering To Delhi Police

Vivek Bhagat studied Civil Engineering at the Delhi College of Engineering. He cleared the UPSC examination in 2017 with an All-India Rank of 967 and subsequently joined DANIPS as part of the 2018 batch.

He has since handled various responsibilities within the Delhi Police and has been serving as ACP of the Connaught Place sub-division.

According to his service record, Vivek Bhagat led the Delhi Police contingent during the 2022 Republic Day Parade. He has received a Commendation Disc and a Commendation Roll from the Delhi Police Commissioner.

He has also been honoured with a Commendation Roll by the Defence Secretary, Government of India. In effect, he has received recognition for his work at both the departmental and government levels during his police career.

During his tenure as ACP of Alipur and Bawana, Vivek Bhagat and his team investigated several serious criminal cases.

These included multiple murder cases linked to gang rivalries. His team handled cases involving the rivalry between the Jitender Gogi and Tillu Tajpuriya gangs, as well as cases related to the Neeraj Bawana gang.

Several serious cases of robbery and dacoity were also solved during his tenure. One particularly notable case in his service record involved the rape and murder of a four- or five-year-old girl in Bawana.

Fresh Row Over Additional DCP Charge

Meanwhile, a fresh controversy erupted over the Delhi government order assigning the 'Current Duty Charge' (CDC) of Additional DCP to DANIPS officers from the 2017 and 2018 batches. The inclusion of ACP Vivek Bhagat in the list raised questions.

Following the October 5 order, questions were raised over how Vivek Bhagat had been assigned the Additional DCP role while an investigation into complaints against him was still underway.

As the controversy escalated, Vivek Bhagat himself stated that he did not wish to assume the Additional DCP (CDC) role until the investigation into the allegations against him was concluded. Following this, his assignment to the Additional DCP (CDC) post was put on hold.

Vivek Bhagat lives with his family in Delhi's Rohini area.