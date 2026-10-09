Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday led a march of Opposition MPs from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan, where a delegation met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The march came after a gathering of nearly 150 INDIA bloc leaders in Parliament's Central Hall. Leaders from 16 Opposition parties jointly endorsed a memorandum expressing concerns about the functioning and impartiality of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The document is set to be formally submitted to the President during the meeting.

This comes ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against the poll body chief. In anticipation of demonstrations in the national capital, Delhi Police have ordered the suspension of mobile internet services within a 4-km radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing for 24 hours starting 10 pm on Friday.

Follow the live updates on the Delhi protests here: