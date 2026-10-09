Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday led a march of Opposition MPs from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan, where a delegation met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
The march came after a gathering of nearly 150 INDIA bloc leaders in Parliament's Central Hall. Leaders from 16 Opposition parties jointly endorsed a memorandum expressing concerns about the functioning and impartiality of the Election Commission of India (ECI). The document is set to be formally submitted to the President during the meeting.
This comes ahead of a protest called by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against the poll body chief. In anticipation of demonstrations in the national capital, Delhi Police have ordered the suspension of mobile internet services within a 4-km radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing for 24 hours starting 10 pm on Friday.
Follow the live updates on the Delhi protests here:
Delhi Protests Live Updates: Delhi Police Beefs Up Security Ahead Of CJP Protests
On July 20, New Delhi witnessed intense scenes as CJP protesters took to the streets, demanding the resignation of then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Following that protest, CJP leaders announced plans to return to Jantar Mantar on October 10, this time seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
More than 20,000 security personnel are expected to be deployed across New Delhi, Central Delhi and the national capital's borders.
Delhi Protests Live Updates: Opposition Leaders To Meet Chief Justice On Monday, Says Rahul Gandhi
"We will go to the Supreme Court on Monday to meet the Chief Justice of India and hand over a memorandum to him," the Congress MP further said.
Delhi Protests Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Addresses Media After Meet With President Murmu
After a meeting of the INDIA bloc with President Droupadi Murmu to raise alleged illegalities in the electoral system, Leader of the Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi said he was "stunned" that "she did not deny" the assertion, though she did seek proof. "We have all the proof of how elections were stolen. The entire country has seen it," he added. There was no word as such from the President's office on the discussions.