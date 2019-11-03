"Eat Carrots, Listen To Music": Ministers Tweet Amid Delhi Air Emergency

The tweets by Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan drew instant backlash, highlighting the growing resentment about the government's response to the crisis.

All India | Edited by (with inputs from Reuters) | Updated: November 03, 2019 17:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Eat Carrots, Listen To Music': Ministers Tweet Amid Delhi Air Emergency

Air pollution in Delhi and surrounding towns reached the worst levels so far this year on Sunday.


New Delhi: 

As Delhi struggles with its worst air pollution crisis of the year, two tweets by union ministers on Sunday triggered a wave of criticism online. While Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar's post was a music recommendation, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan suggested eating carrots as one of the ways to counter pollution-related health problems.

Mr Javadekar, the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, who has been sparring with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over measures to tackle the massive public health emergency, posted his tweet in English and Hindi separately.

His colleague, Dr Harsh Vardhan, meanwhile, made a case for eating carrots with a reference to the pollution crisis.

The tweets drew instant backlash, highlighting the growing resentment about the government's response to the crisis. #DelhiAirEmergency and #DelhiBachao (Save Delhi) were top trends on Twitter for most of the day.

Air pollution in New Delhi and surrounding towns reached the worst levels so far this year on Sunday. Authorities in the world's most polluted capital city have already declared a public health emergency and ordered the closure of schools.

The air quality index, measuring levels of PM 2.5, tiny particulate matter in the air, deteriorated to above 900, way over the 500-level that qualifies as "severe-plus".

Aside from the harm it was doing to the lungs of some four crore people living in the capital region, the smog was so bad nearly 40 flights were diverted from Delhi airport due to poor visibility.
Roads looked deserted as large numbers of people stayed home, rather than expose themselves to the noxious atmosphere outside.

The government environment monitoring agency SAFAR warned that no relief was expected for the next one to two days, as humidity resulting from unexpected light rains overnight had exacerbated pollution, already driven by higher the seasonal crop stubble burning by farmers in the surrounding states.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi PollutionDelhi Air QualityPrakash Javadekar

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jharkhand ElectionOdd-EvenChhath PujaLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusToday News

................................ Advertisement ................................