Delhi Poll Of Exit Polls 2020 At 6:30 pm Today

Delhi Poll of Exit Polls 2020: The results will be out on Tuesday.

Delhi voted today to decide if Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will return to power or whether the BJP will make a comeback after 20 years out of power in the capital. The Congress, which had not won any seat in the 70-strong assembly in 2015, is also hoping against all odds to stage a comeback. The results of the election will be declared on Tuesday. Before that, exit polls will try to predict the results. NDTV's poll of exits polls will give an aggregate of various exit polls. Health warning: exit polls often go wrong.

Despite a high intensity campaign, the voter turnout for the Delhi election has been low. Just 41.5 per cent people turned up to vote till 3 pm. The corresponding figure in 2015 was 51.2 per cent.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's AAP went into the election with the tough task of matching its 2015 performance, when it won 67 of 70 assembly seats in an unprecedented mandate. Mr Kejriwal's campaign focused on his government's work on fixing the city's hospitals and schools.

On the other hand, the BJP, which won all the seven parliamentary seats in Delhi in the national election last year, has attacked Mr Kejriwal and the Congress over the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. The party has said that by voting for it, people of Delhi will show their disapproval of the protest. The BJP, which has not yet named a contender for the Chief Minister's job, has called Mr Kejriwal a "terrorist" who makes false promises and sides with "anti-national" elements.

The Congress's campaign focused on the work done by late Sheila Dikshit during her three consecutive terms as the Delhi Chief Minister. The party's top leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra barely campaigned for its candidates.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the AAP had won 54.3 per cent of the vote, while the BJP got 32 per cent and the Congress, after three straight terms in Delhi, managed just 9.6 per cent.