Delhi Police To Hold 'Thana Divas' For Public Grievances Every Saturday

Delhi Police has issued comprehensive guidelines for conducting "Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai" at every police station in the national capital, following directions from Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The initiative aims to strengthen public outreach, improve grievance redressal and create a more citizen-friendly policing system through regular public hearings and greater involvement of senior police officers.

According to the circular issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, Thana Divas-Jan Sunwai will be held every Saturday from 10 am to 2 pm at all police stations across Delhi, starting next week. The programme will provide an open platform for residents to raise complaints, seek assistance, offer suggestions and discuss issues related to public safety and police functioning.

To ensure effective supervision, senior officers from the ranks of Special CP (Commissioner of Police), Joint CP, Additional CP, DCP and ACP will attend the public hearings on a rotational basis. Their presence is intended to facilitate quicker resolution of grievances and enhance public confidence in the policing system.

The circular makes it mandatory for police stations to hear every complainant, regardless of whether the complaint has been registered on the Integrated Complaint Monitoring System (ICMS). Complaints received during the Jan Sunwai will be accepted first and uploaded on the system later.

Police stations have also been directed to maintain separate records of grievances received during the hearings and ensure that cases requiring inquiry or field verification are assigned immediately and disposed of within a reasonable timeframe. Pending complaints will be periodically reviewed by the concerned ACPs and DCPs.

To improve the experience for visitors, Station House Officers have been instructed to provide proper seating arrangements, dedicated assistance desks and a citizen-friendly environment during the weekly hearings.

The circular also places accountability on district police leadership. District DCPs, ACPs and SHOs have been made personally responsible for implementing the initiative and ensuring that grievances are addressed in a timely and effective manner. Any delay, negligence or casual handling of complaints will be viewed seriously.

To encourage wider participation, district police units have been asked to publicise the initiative through police station notice boards, social media platforms, Resident Welfare Associations, Market Welfare Associations, beat staff and other public communication channels.

Each district will also submit a fortnightly report detailing the number of grievances received, disposed of and pending, along with significant issues identified during the Jan Sunwai sessions.

The move follows a meeting between the Lieutenant Governor, the Delhi Police Commissioner and senior officials, where emphasis was laid on public-centric and interactive policing as a key tool for improving police-public relations and ensuring prompt grievance redressal across the national capital.