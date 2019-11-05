Delhi Police Submits Report On Clashes At Tis Hazari Court To Home Ministry

Police vehicle, including prison vans, were set ablaze during the clashes at Tis Hazari court on Saturday

The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday received a report from Delhi Police on the clash between lawyers and police at the Tis Hazari court complex in which at least 20 security personnel and several advocates were injured, officials said.

It is a factual report in which the Delhi Police has given details of the circumstances leading to the incident and the action taken after it, a Home Ministry official said.

It does not cover what happened after Saturday, including the incident on Monday, when a group of lawyers purportedly assaulting a policeman outside the Saket court was caught on camera, he said.

Following the incidents, hundreds of police personnel gathered in protest outside the police headquarters in Delhi on Tuesday.

Holding placards that read "We are human in police uniforms" and "Protectors Need Protection", the protesting police personnel gathered outside the police headquarters at ITO and urged their seniors to stand with them to save the honour of the uniform.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik on Tuesday urged protesting police personnel to return to work and said they should behave like a "disciplined force".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.