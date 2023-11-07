Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Suspended For Extorting Money

The accused Delhi police sub-inspector was posted at Lodhi Colony police station. (Representational)

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against a Delhi Police sub-inspector for allegedly illegally confining and extorting money from an employee of a security company, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sub-Inspector Ankit Panwar, who is posted at Lodhi Colony police station, has also been suspended.

On September 24, one person, namely Abhishek Mishra, was detained for hours at Lodhi Colony police station in connection with the theft of the belongings of a marathon participant at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

When Mr Mishra's brother Anurag came to know about this and approached the police, he was asked to pay money to settle the matter, the police said.

"On October 24, a marathon was organised wherein a person participated in the marathon. He had his bag containing wallets, cards and some cash with him and was in need of a secure place to store the belongings. Unable to find a suitable spot, he approached a security guard at JLN Stadium, who agreed to hold onto his belongings. The security guard also provided his mobile number to him. After finishing the marathon, when he returned to collect the bag, the guard was nowhere to be found. He tried to contact him by phone but was unsuccessful, as his mobile was switched off. He inquired with the event organisers as well as other concerned people, but no one could locate him. Eventually, he made a PCR call at 9:10 AM and the same was marked for SI Ankit Panwar, the police said.

Subsequently, the complainant arrived at the Lodhi Colony Police Station at 11:00 AM and filed a written complaint. At 12:30 PM, the guard appeared at the police station and his photo was shared with the complainant, they said.

The guard also called an advocate, who was informed by the SI that there was sufficient evidence against the alleged thief.

It was further alleged that the IO was demanding money to settle the matter.

"In view of this, an inquiry was conducted and the allegations were found to be substantiated. As such, SI Ankit Panwar was suspended and SHO/Lodhi Colony was sent to the District Line. However, no connivance of SHO/Lodhi Colony could be found. Therefore, he was reinstated subsequently," the police said.

A case under sections 342 and 384 of the IPC Act and the 7 POC Act has been registered by PS Vigilance, Delhi, against the SI Ankit Panwar.

