Delhi Police Saves Man's Life After Facebook Alerts Suicide Bid

Officials at Facebook alerted the police about the suicidal behaviour, police said. (Representational)

A 39-year-old man's life was saved after officials at Facebook alerted the police about the suicidal behaviour that he displayed in a live video.

The police were alerted from Facebook's United States office about a suspicious self-harm live video being posted by the user.

"On the night of June 3 or June 4, 2021, when Sohan Lal (name changed) inflicted multiple, deep cuts on his hand, after an altercation with neighbours, little did he know that his life will be saved by a midnight call from 14,000 km away. Sohan Lal, a widower, and a father of two young kids, who works in a sweet shop, has been emotionally vulnerable since the death of his wife in 2016. The altercation with neighbors, triggered him to take the extreme step. While doing so, he broadcasted it live on Facebook," an official statement said.

At around 12.50 am, Delhi police received the alert from Facebook.

"Immediately, the actionable information was shared with Police Station Palam Village. Simultaneously, the information, including the likely location of the person and his Facebook live clip in which he was showing suicidal tendencies, was also shared with the Delhi Police Command Room, for activating the nearby PCR Vans and Emergency Response Vehicles (ERVs)," the statement said.

"A nearby ERV, and its in-charge, PSI Amit Kumar of PS Palam Village, took immediate cognizance of the matter and rushed to the given address to trace the man who was on the verge of committing suicide," the statement said adding that the man was found in a very bad shape with heavy blood loss, and was shifted to a nearby hospital and then rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where his life was saved.