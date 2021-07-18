Delhi Police, Farmers' Meeting Over Proposed Parliament March Ends

The routes to be taken by protesters were to be discussed

The Delhi Police today held a discussion with the agitating farmers sitting at the Singhu border, ahead of their planned protest near Parliament during its monsoon session to demand repeal of three farm laws.

"The routes to be taken by protesters have to be discussed," said Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait as Parliament session begins tomorrow.

The meeting lasted for 45 minutes.

The Samkyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) - an umbrella body of more than 40 farmer groups - which is spearheading the agitation against the three farm laws had announced a peaceful march to Parliament.

This marks the second meeting between the farmers and the Delhi police after the two sides held a series of meetings ahead of the farmers' tractor rally on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day this year. The rally, however, turned violent with farmers deviating from the pre-approved routes and clashing with police, including the chaos at the Red Fort where they hoisted a religious flag.

The farmers, protesting since November last year, have been stationed at three Delhi border points pressing for the repeal of new farm laws and demanding constitutional guarantee on minimum support prices.

The government, on its part, maintains that the laws will bring transparency, widen farmers' reach and push competition.