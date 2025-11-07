Delhi Man Arrested 15 Years After He Killed Wife, Made It Look Like Suicide

The Delhi Police on Wednesday solved a 15-year-old criminal case and arrested a man from Gujarat for murdering his wife. The police brought the accused, Narottam Prasad, to Delhi and have initiated further legal proceedings against him.

Prasad murdered his wife and wrote a fake suicide note to make it appear that the woman killed herself.

The 2010 Crime

On May 31, 2010, police received information about a foul smell coming from a house in Delhi's Jahangirpuri. When police opened the house's door, they found the decomposed body of a 25-year-old woman lying on the floor. A suicide note was also recovered from the crime scene.

As an investigation began, the police laid their suspicion on Prasad (the victim's husband), who was on the run. The police declared him a proclaimed offender and announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for his arrest.

The 2025 Tip-Off

Fast forward to 2025: a Delhi Police team was sent to Gujarat's Vadodra on Tuesday, following a tip-off.

A day later, the team, using technical surveillance and gathering information from locals, arrested Prasad from Vadodra's Chhota Udaipur area.

Prasad is a resident of Rajasthan's Sikar. While he was hiding, Prasad was working as a manager at a cotton factory in Chhota Udaipur.

During the police interrogation, the accused revealed that quarrels between him and his wife escalated shortly after their marriage.

In a fit of rage, Prasad murdered his wife and wrote a fake suicide note to mislead the police.