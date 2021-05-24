Delhi Cops At Twitter Offices Amid Row Over 'Congress Toolkit' Tweet

Police teams went to Twitter's offices at Gurgaon and Lado Sarai

Delhi Police teams arrived at offices of Twitter near Delhi this evening after serving notice in connection with a row over the social media site marking BJP leader Sambit Patra's tweet on a "Congress toolkit" as "manipulated media".

Police teams went to Twitter's offices at Gurgaon and Lado Sarai, seeking a response to their notice.

"Delhi Police is enquiring into a complaint in which clarification is sought from the Twitter regarding the classification of a tweet by Sambit Patra as 'manipulative'. It appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to us on the basis of which they have classified it as such. This information is relevant to the enquiry. Special Cell which is conducting the enquiry wants to find out the truth. Twitter which has claimed to know the underlying truth should clarify," the police said in a statement.