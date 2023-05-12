Delhi Police Arrest 3 For Smuggling Drugs From Pak Using Drones

Three-drug suppliers, who were declared fugitives in Punjab, have links in the US and the Philippines.

Three Indian nationals were arrested by the Counter Intelligence Unit of the Delhi Police today for being a part of a drug nexus from Pakistan.

The accused, Malkit Singh, Dharmendra Singh, and Harpal Singh, are residents of Punjab and were arrested by the Special Cell of the Counter Intelligence Unit from Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan.

The police have alleged that the accused were supplying drugs trafficked from Pakistan via drones, in Punjab and other states, in exchange for money transferred through a hawala network from drug mafias to Pakistan.

The three-drug suppliers, who were declared fugitives in Punjab, have links in the US and the Philippines, the police said. Arms and ammunition were seized from the accused, the police added.

Phone numbers from the Philippines and the US were found in the mobile phones recovered from the accused. Their alleged handlers used these numbers to instruct them from where to collect the consignment of drugs trafficked by Pakistan via drones, which was later delivered to their supplier in Punjab.

The accused used to supply heroin in Punjab and other parts of the country from 2010-2011, the police said.

The Punjab Police have taken the custody of the accused, and have started an investigation.

