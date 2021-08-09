Delhi, Parts Of Haryana, UP To Receive Light To Moderate Rains: Weather Office

Weather update: Parts of Delhi received rainfall on Sunday and early hours of Monday (File)

Thunderstorm along with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in the national capital and parts of adjoining states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on Monday morning, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Kharkhoda (Haryana) Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Bagpat, Khekra, Baraut, Anupshahar, Atrauli, Amroha, Rampur, Sambhal, Billari, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Roorkee, Bijnor, Nazibabad (UP) during next 2 hours," tweeted the weather agency at 8.10 am.

Earlier in the day, the IMD predicted light intensity rain/drizzle over and adjoining areas of (Narela, Bawana, Alipur), Sonipat, Kharkhoda (Haryana), and Muzaffarnagar, Khatauli, Baraut, Anupshahar, and Atrauli (UP).

Various parts of the national capital received rainfall on Sunday and early hours of Monday, along with a generally cloudy sky.