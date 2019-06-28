Delhi, Northern States Remain Hot, Light Rains In Several Parts Of India

Delhi recorded a maximum of 41.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal. (FILE PHOTO)

Several parts of the country received light showers, while there was no respite from the sweltering heat in some northern states on Thursday.

Delhi recorded a maximum of 41.1 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, and a low of 28.4 degrees Celsius and humidity levels oscillated between 46 and 82 per cent.

In Uttar Pradesh, Banda was the hottest place with a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Lucknow rose to 41.2 degrees Celsius, around six degrees above the normal limits.

Parts of Rajasthan received light to moderate rains, bringing respite from scorching heat wave conditions, a Met department official said. Rainfall in the state ranging from 2 to 8 cm was recorded, with Pratapgarh and Kapasan receiving the highest at 8 cm and 7 cm, respectively.

Most parts of Haryana and Punjab experienced close to normal day temperatures, with Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recording a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said. In Haryana, Bhiwani recorded a maximum temperature of 40.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Narnaul at 39.7 degrees Celsius, Hisar 39 degrees Celsius, Ambala 38.7 degrees Celsius and Karnal 34 degrees Celsius, they said.

Light rainfall occurred at some places in Himachal Pradesh. The lowest temperature in the state was registered at tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 8.6 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature in the hill state was recorded in Una at 40 degrees Celsius, Shimla Meteorological Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Jammu registered a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, a marginal dip of 1.4 notches compared to the previous day. The temperature in the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir remained 2.5 notches above the season's normal, the Met Department said. The summer capital, Srinagar, was lashed by rains, keeping the mercury several notches below the season's average.

Rains occurred in several parts of Goa, including Panaji, and heavy showers are likely to continue in the coastal state for the next three days, the weatherman said. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) observatory also advised people not to venture out of their homes, unless there is some urgency, till Sunday as heavy rains are likely to occur in the state.

In Telagana, the southwest monsoon has weakened, but heavy rains are likely on June 29 and 30, it said. The IMD, in its daily weather, forecast light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers in a few places over the next five days.

Rains accompanied with thunderstorm occurred at most places over coastal Karnataka, Jharkhand and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura; at many places over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Konkan and Goa, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.