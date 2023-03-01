Delhi-NCR To Witness Thunderstorms, Rain In Next 2 Hours: Weather Office

According to Meteorological Department, thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh) and NCR.

New Delhi:

Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur in parts of Delhi and NCR during the next two hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday morning.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of North-West Delhi, South-West Delhi (Mundaka, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh), NCR (Bahadurgarh) Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) and in the adjoining areas of a few places of Delhi, NCR ( Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram) Karnal, Meham, Rohtak, Bhiwani (Haryana) Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha (UP) during next 2 hours," the Met Office said in a statement.

