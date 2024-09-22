UK Braces For Thunderstorms With Wind Gusts Of 500 Km, Torrential Rains

Thunderstorms have also impacted Wales and London

The UK has been experiencing a deluge of thunderstorms and heavy rain, as unsettled weather continues to plague the country. A yellow weather warning remains in place for much of southern England and Wales, with Cornwall bearing the brunt of the storms, reported the BBC.

According to the Met Office, Cornwall has been hit hardest by the thunderstorms, with reports of large hail and lightning. Heavy rain is expected to spread across the country, increasing the risk of localized flooding and travel disruptions.

The weather warning, covering Wales, southwest England, the Midlands, and parts of southeast England, is in effect until midnight on Sunday. Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell warned of tricky driving conditions in Cornwall due to heavy rainfall.

Thunderstorms have also impacted Wales and London, with Surrey and Oxfordshire experiencing lightning strikes. Mitchell indicated the potential for more widespread thunderstorms due to rising temperatures.

Heavy showers, accompanied by hail, are forecast for parts of Wales and southern England, with the possibility of significant rainfall.

On Friday and Saturday, thousands of lightning strikes were recorded across southern England, leading to localized flash flooding. In Hampshire, a tornado ripped through Aldershot, causing damage.

The weather is expected to remain unsettled into next week, with the potential for localized flooding. Heavy showers and storms will continue through Sunday, and another yellow weather warning for rain is in place for the entire day.

While the south faces these challenges, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and areas around the Irish Sea are expected to enjoy drier and calmer conditions. They can anticipate plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. However, this respite is short-lived as autumn approaches.

The autumn equinox on Sunday marks the end of summer. As the winds shift northward, cooler air and low-pressure systems will bring widespread cloud and rain. Daytime temperatures will decrease, and there's a risk of gales and colder northerly winds.

Although October historically brings occasional warm spells, a change of wardrobe is inevitable as the autumn chill sets in.

