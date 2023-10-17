Storm Babet Set To Hit UK This Week: All You Need To Know

Storm Babet will make landfall on Wednesday. (Representational Pic)

The UK is under severe weather warning due to Storm Babet, which is set to make landfall on Wednesday. Weather experts say it will bring a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours. The Met Office has issued warning for a huge stretch of the country from Cambridge in the southeast to East Renfrewshire, Scotland. The main focus of the warning is on counties Antrim and Down, where the heaviest rain is most likely over high ground, said the BBC.

The naming of the storm

Babet was named by the UK's Met Office, which said the severe weather will continue will Saturday. Babet is the second named storm of the season after Agnes in September, which brought 129 kmph winds in Wales.

As #StormBabet approaches the UK, tightening isobars will strengthen the winds across western areas throughout Tuesday 🌬️



Gale-force gusts could occur along coasts of Wales and South West England, as well as to the west of higher ground areas such as Dartmoor and Eryri pic.twitter.com/tCKeux1lbB — Met Office (@metoffice) October 16, 2023

The name was coined by the Dutch weather service, after a woman who said she had been born during a storm.

What is the severe weather forecast?

The heavy rain will continue from Wednesday to Saturday and the accumulation is expected to be as much as 150-200mm, said the BBC.

The Met Office has issued a yellow alert. The Scottish Environment Protection Agency is also monitoring the situation and has issued early warnings in central Scotland for flooding concerns.

Apart from rain, there is forecast for strong and gusty wind that will peak on Thursday and Friday.

Impact of Storm Babet

The Met Office is warning of possible flooding, difficult travel conditions, and that power and other essential services could be affected.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has urged the people to exercise "extreme caution," particularly along exposed cliffs, seafronts and piers.