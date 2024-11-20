UK Met Office Issues Yellow Warning For Snow And Ice, Panic Buying Expected At Supermarkets

People in the UK have been asked to brace for more snow and travel chaos across the country due to falling temperature. The Met Office has issued Yellow weather warning for East and West Midlands for this entire week, forecasting the temperature to dip below zero. It said Monday night saw sub-zero temperatures for much of the UK, reaching as low as minus 11.2 degrees Celsius at Braemar in Aberdeenshire. Shoppers have been warned to stock mil, bread and other essentials before the weather makes it harder to step out.

It's a cold start to Wednesday morning with widespread frost across the country 🥶



Wintry showers continue to affect northern Scotland and coastal regions through the morning, but expect plenty of sunshine further inland ☀️



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/7oQmffo92l — Met Office (@metoffice) November 20, 2024

CNN said in a report that there's a mad dash to load up on milk, bread, eggs and toilet paper.

There could be some variations, items that are the first to disappear from store shelves in such a scenario are snack foods and ice cream.

A similar situation arose in 2018, during the "Beast from the East" snowstorms.

On Tuesday, commuters faced delays as train services were cancelled. More than 200 schools were forced to close, The Independent said.

"With cold Arctic air firmly in place over the UK, continued winter hazards are likely through much of this week, with further updates to warnings likely in the coming days," Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said.

"The current focus for upcoming snow and ice risk is from later on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, with snow showers likely moving in off windward coasts in the north and east, as well as drifting into parts of Northern Ireland and Wales," he added.

Travel on National Highways is expected to be disrupted as weather office has predicted 10-15cm of snow on some motorways. Meanwhile, National Rail warned the cold climate would impact various routes on the Northern Rail throughout the afternoon.