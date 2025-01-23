UK Met Office Warns Of "Danger To Life" Ahead Of Powerful Storm Eowyn's Arrival

The UK Met Office has issued several weather warnings, including an amber wind warning for some areas as Storm Eowyn is set to bring winds of up to 90mph (145km/h) on Friday, the BBC reported. The powerful storm will primarily impact northern England, southern Scotland, North Wales, and parts of the south. It is expected to bring "very strong winds and widespread disruption," the Met Office said, adding that there could be a "danger to life" due to flying debris.

The amber warning is in place from 06:00 am GMT on Friday until 9:00 pm and covers Anglesey, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Gwynedd, as per the BBC. There are also three yellow weather warnings in place for wind, rain and snow covering various parts of the UK on Friday.

According to Sky News, a rare, red wind warning has also been issued by Ireland's weather service ahead of the arrival of Storm Eowyn, threatening to bring "severe, damaging and destructive gusts".

Travel is likely to be affected and power cuts are possible, a Met Office spokesperson said.

According to meteorologists, the strongest winds of up to 90mph were likely to be found along the more exposed coastal areas, while gusts are expected inland of between 60mph and 70mph.

"There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down," a Met Office spokesman said, per the BBC. "Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible," the spokesperson added.

The Met Office advised people to secure loose items, such as bins and garden furniture and gather torches and batteries in case of any power cut. Those travelling are urged to be cautious.

Also Read | British Woman Duped Of Rs 98 Lakh In Catfish Scam By Friend Of Two Decades

Meteorologists also said that Storm Eowyn will continue to bring disruption into the weekend, with another area of low pressure potentially bringing more wet and windy weather across the UK by Sunday. The Met Office noted the possibility of further weather warnings throughout the weekend and next week.

Notably, an amber weather warning means there is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans. Yellow warnings are issued when it is likely that the weather will cause some low-level impacts, including some disruption to travel in a few places. A red warning is only issued for "rare and very dangerous weather conditions", according to the Met Office.