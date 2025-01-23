Storm Eowyn: UK Under Red Alert, Flights Set To Be Disrupted

Storm Eowyn is expected to bring strong winds across parts of the UK on Friday, with forecasters issuing weather warnings. The potential storm could also cause major disturbance in daily life, such as damage to structures, travel congestion, and perhaps power outages. Authorities are, therefore, warning people on the dangers brought about by severe storm winds in terms of safety. Travelers should check updates so they can better plan their activities to avoid hassle.

Although the storm's exact path is still unknown, it is predicted to impact a large portion of the UK, including Scotland, northern England, the Midlands, and Wales, before heading northeast.

According to the Automobile Association (AA), drivers should "maintain a firm grip of the steering wheel with both hands" since severe wind gusts can cause vehicles to become unbalanced.

Also Read | UK Met Office Warns Of "Danger To Life" Ahead Of Powerful Storm Eowyn's Arrival

According to the BBC, a red weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland. The red warning is for wind, posing a danger to life, has been issued, while an amber warning is in place for parts of Scotland and the north of England, with gusts forecast up to 80-90mph (129-145km/h).

Damage to homes is possible, with winds strong enough to blow off roofs. Travel disruption is also likely, with rail operators warning commuters not to travel in parts of the north of the UK on Friday.

The rest of the country is also braced for strong winds, rain, and snow, with the entire country covered by at least one yellow warning on Friday as Storm Eowyn moves across the UK.