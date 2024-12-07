Storm Darragh Brings Life-Threatening Winds to UK, Red Warning Issued

The Met Office has issued a rare red warning for wind, signaling "danger to life," as Storm Darragh hits parts of Wales and south-west England on Saturday. Millions of people in the affected areas have been advised to stay indoors due to potentially life-threatening weather conditions such as flying debris and falling trees could cause injury or danger to life.

The warning has been issued from 03:00 to 11:00 GMT on Saturday, covering western and southern Wales, and the Bristol Channel coast. Wind gusts of up to 91 mph are expected, posing a significant risk of disruption.

Tens of thousands of homes are without power in south Wales and western England and residents are advised to gather essential items, such as torches, batteries, and power packs, in case of power cuts. Three million people received emergency alerts on their mobiles, advising them to stay indoors and avoid driving.

Amber weather warnings are in place for Northern Ireland, Wales, and western England until Saturday morning.

Buildings may be damaged, including tiles blown from roofs, the Met Office said. Power cuts and large waves are expected. Roads and bridges may be closed due to falling trees.

Storm Darragh is the fourth named storm of the season, following severe flooding caused by storms Bert and Conall last month. The Met Office urges residents to prioritise their safety and follow the guidance provided. The storm's impact is expected to be significant, with widespread disruption anticipated across the affected areas.