Delhi Minister Says 'Shift To Public Transport... Hiring 1000 Buses'

Delhi has proposed a weekend lockdown and Work-From-Home for government and private offices.

The Arvind Kejriwal government today requested the people of Delhi to use public transport to help curb pollution and said it will hire 1000 private buses for a month to strengthen the transport system. The government has been under pressure over national capital's toxic air crisis, which has forced a shutdown of schools, and suggested a weekend lockdown and work-from-home for a week to the Supreme Court. The matter is in the court's hand now, the Delhi government has said.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai earlier told NDTV that they have proposed a weekend lockdown. Work-from-home has been suggested for government as well as private offices. "Our strategy will depend on the court's directions now," Mr Rai had said.

Today, in a series of tweets, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot said the Delhi government has started the process of hiring 1,000 private buses for a month.

"In order to curb vehicular pollution, Delhiites are requested to shift from personal vehicles to public transport. With a view to augment public transport Delhi govt is in the process of hiring around 1000 private buses for a period of 1 month," his tweet read.

"Owing to improved COVID situation & to control pollution from private vehicles, we've moved a proposal with DDMA to allow standing passengers in buses & Delhi Metro, to modify current order prihibiting the same (sic). I request all Delhiites to cooperate & shift to public transport," read another tweet.

The emergency meeting on pollution control was held today after orders from the Supreme Court, which had taken the Centre and state governments to task over the lack of any concrete measures to control the pre-winter pollution surge, which has become an annual feature in Delhi.

"The Central government, NCR areas will consider Work From Home for a week for its employees… Lame excuses will force us to hold a proper audit of the revenues you are earning and spending on popularity slogans," the court had said.