Delhi Metro To Run Around 106 Extra Train Trips On Raksha Bandhan

DMRC personnel will also be deployed at stations to cater to the extra rush on Raksha Bandhan.

Delhi Metro will be running around 106 extra train trips on its corridors on Wednesday to facilitate passengers on the festival of Raksha Bandhan, officials said.

Additional Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) personnel will also be deployed at stations to cater to the extra rush of commuters by operating additional ticket counters, they said on Tuesday.

If required, additional standby trains will also be kept for induction into services to clear the rush, officials said.

Passengers are requested to use DMRC Travel Mobile App to buy QR code-based tickets to avoid rush at ticket counters, they said.

Guards and customer facilitation agents will be deployed at major metro stations to help and guide commuters, the DMRC said.

