Delhi Metro Employee Sets World Record, Covers 254 Stations In 16 Hours

For Delhi Metro employee Prafull Singh, setting the record was like winning an Olympic medal.

An employee of the Delhi Metro has entered the Guinness World Records for recording the "fastest time to travel to all Metro stations". With this, Prafull Singh has become the first person to travel to 254 stations in just 16 hours, 2 minutes and 17 seconds.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said it was proud of Mr Singh's achievement and also shared his image with a certificate from the global records keeper.

"DMRC employee Prafull Singh has entered into the Guinness World Records for recording the ‘Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations'. This makes him the first person to travel to 254 stations covering 348 km in just 16 hours, 2 minutes. DMRC family is proud of Prafull's feat," DMRC tweeted.

DMRC employee Prafull Singh has entered into the Guinness World Records for recording the 'Fastest time to travel to all Metro stations'. This makes him the first person to travel to 254 stations covering 348 kms in just 16 hrs 2 minutes. DMRC family is proud of Prafull's feat. pic.twitter.com/RswgUBgANi — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें???? (@OfficialDMRC) March 15, 2022

Mr Singh achieved this feat on August 29, 2021. For him, setting the record was like winning an Olympic medal. He could not sleep the night before attempting the record. He was aware that it would be demanding physically and mentally. So, he prepared for it diligently.

"I have been using Delhi Metro for a long time. So, I am very much aware about the all lines. My planning was from which station and line should I have to start and end so I can complete my record before time," Mr Singh told Guinness World Records.

According to the Guinness World Records, Patel Chowk (Line-2) was Mr Singh's favourite among all the stations. The station houses a small museum celebrating Delhi.

The Delhi Metro network spans 391 kilometres (including Noida-Greater Noida Aqua Line and Rapid Metro in Gurugram) and has a network of 12 lines and 286 stops. The vast network has considerably reduced the pressure on roads in the national capital. The DMRC opened its first corridor in December 2002.