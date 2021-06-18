Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail To Have Automatic Fare Collection, QR Code Tickets

Commuters will be able to purchase paper QR tickets from vending machines (Representational)

The Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor will have automatic fare collection (AFC) system and QR code tickets for commuters, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said Friday.

The NCRTC, in a statement, said that it has invited bids under the government's "Make In India" guidelines to procure the AFC system.

"AFC system makes a big difference in the way commuters travel in modern transit system. The contact-less way of entry/exit will be seamless, easy, comfortable, and quick. Taking a step ahead in this direction, NCRTC has adopted latest technology and innovative procurement method," the transport corporation said in a statement.

It added that a commuter will also have option to use QR code tickets which can be generated digitally on an NCRTC mobile app or its website.

Similar to the Delhi Metro's token system, commuters will also be able to purchase paper QR tickets from ticket vending machines for single journey between two stations.

The country's first Regional Rapid Transit System will also allow "EMV (Europay, Mastercard, Visa) Open Loop contact-less cards" based on National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) standards.

The RRTS commuters will be able to use any NCMC card issued by any Metro or transport authority or financial institutions in the country.

The bid for the AFC system is based on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), the NCRTC said.

Under the HAM model, the system integrator will be selected first for installation activities and afterwards a financial institution will be selected for issuance and acquiring services.

"In other metros where the procurement was done through public-private partnership model, a consortium of system integrator and financial institution used to carry out the work of installation of AFC system and issuance/acquiring of cards," it added.

The NCRTC will implement two levels of AFC media validation - one at the concourse level and the second on the platform level.

The platform-level AFC gates provide access to executive lounge for boarding the business class coach.

The NCRTC is a joint venture company between the central government and state governments of Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi.

On June 15, the company had announced that as part of its energy management policy, it will use clean energy for the RRTS corridor that will ensure reduction in expenditure on electricity and significantly lesser carbon dioxide emissions.

