Delhi MBA Graduate, On The Run For 2 Years, Arrested For Rape And Blackmail

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a man accused of raping a woman at gunpoint, recording explicit photos and videos of her, and allegedly blackmailing and sexually exploiting her over a prolonged period by threatening to make the material public.

The accused, identified as Mudit Chawla alias Rajveer Chawla, had been evading arrest since 2024 by frequently changing his hideouts and adopting a new identity, police said. He was arrested from Delhi's Nangloi area on July 29.

According to police, the survivor's husband was lodged in Tihar Jail in a murder case between October 2020 and August 2023, where he met the accused. After being released from jail, the accused allegedly approached the woman, asked her to treat him like a younger brother, and gradually gained her trust.

Police said that in July 2023, the accused allegedly called the woman to his residence in Dwarka. She arrived with her three-year-old son. As per the complaint, the accused threatened the child with a pistol, injected the woman with a substance that rendered her unconscious, raped her, and recorded explicit photos and videos.

Investigators alleged that he later used the videos to repeatedly blackmail the woman, forcing her into sexual acts and allegedly coercing her into performing obscene acts during video calls by threatening to circulate the recordings.

Unable to bear the alleged abuse and threats, the woman informed her husband, following which an FIR was registered at Dwarka North Police Station on September 19, 2024, under charges related to rape and criminal intimidation.

Police said repeated efforts by the local police to arrest the accused failed as he kept changing locations. A court declared him a proclaimed offender on January 29, 2025.

The investigation was later transferred to the Crime Branch's NDR unit, which tracked the accused using technical surveillance and local intelligence before arresting him in Nangloi.

During interrogation, the accused initially attempted to conceal his identity but later disclosed his real name and allegedly admitted his role in the case, police said. He also told investigators that he had changed his name to Rajveer Chawla and frequently shifted cities to avoid arrest.

Police said the accused has a lengthy criminal record, with seven cases already registered against him, most of them related to cheating. He has also been declared a proclaimed offender in a cheating case registered at Sitabuldi Police Station in Nagpur.

According to police, the accused is a graduate from Delhi and holds an MBA degree from Pune. He previously worked with Airtel and Dell before starting a copper wire business in Karol Bagh. Police claimed he incurred losses of nearly Rs 1 crore due to cricket betting and subsequently began allegedly cheating jewellers using forged cheques, eventually becoming a habitual offender.

The Crime Branch is continuing its interrogation of the accused and is probing whether he targeted other women in a similar manner. Further legal action is underway in the other cases registered against him, police said.