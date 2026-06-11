Delhi May Make Smoke Detectors Mandatory In Every Home After Deadly Fires

Smoke detectors could soon become mandatory in every home in Delhi as the government considers sweeping changes to building bylaws following a series of deadly fire incidents, including the recent Hauz Rani blaze that claimed 23 lives.

The proposed amendments are aimed at strengthening fire-safety standards and reducing casualties by expanding the scope of existing regulations beyond high-rise buildings. Independent houses, gated communities and low-rise apartment complexes could all come under stricter safety norms if the proposals are approved.

Officials said the Delhi Fire Services department has recommended making smoke detectors compulsory in every home, arguing that early warning systems can significantly improve survival chances during a fire.

The move comes amid growing concern over fire safety in the national capital after multiple fire incidents this year raised questions about preparedness, emergency response and the availability of basic fire-safety infrastructure in residential areas.

Why Delhi Is Reviewing Fire-Safety Rules

At present, fire-safety systems such as smoke detectors and fire hydrants are generally mandatory only in high-rise residential buildings exceeding 15 metres in height.

As a result, a large number of residential properties in Delhi, including independent houses and smaller apartment buildings, remain outside the existing framework.

If approved, the proposed changes could affect lakhs of households that are currently not required to install smoke detectors or other fire-safety equipment.

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood said the government is reviewing existing regulations and assessing what legal and policy changes may be required to strengthen safety standards.

According to Mr Sood, while around 90 per cent of buildings currently fall under provisions requiring Fire No Objection Certificates (NOCs), additional safeguards may be needed for structures that remain outside the existing framework.

He said the government believes fire-safety equipment such as smoke detectors, fire hydrants and emergency escape systems can help save lives during emergencies. While Delhi is upgrading its firefighting infrastructure, the first responders in many situations are often the people present inside a building when a fire breaks out, he noted.

What Could Change For Homeowners

The government is examining whether fire-safety requirements should be expanded to cover more categories of residential buildings.

Apart from smoke detectors and fire hydrants, officials said the administration is also exploring the possibility of prescribing the use of less-flammable construction materials to improve overall fire safety and reduce the spread of flames during emergencies.

The review is aimed at strengthening preventive safety measures rather than relying solely on firefighting and rescue operations after a blaze has already broken out.

Proposal: Smoke Detectors In Every Home

According to a senior government official, the Delhi Fire Services department has formally recommended making smoke detectors compulsory in every home across the capital.

The department has argued that smoke detectors can drastically reduce fatalities by alerting occupants at an early stage of a fire, when evacuation is still possible.

The proposal is currently under active consideration by the government.

Officials said the recommendation is based on the view that many fire-related deaths occur due to delayed detection, particularly during the night when occupants may not immediately become aware of smoke or flames.

Existing Buildings May Also Need Upgrades

The proposal goes beyond new constructions.

Officials said the Delhi Fire Services department has recommended retrofitting existing buildings with necessary fire-safety systems over the next three years.

If accepted, the measure could require a large number of existing residential properties to install basic fire-safety infrastructure that is currently absent.

The government is also examining ways to ensure stricter compliance in buildings where fire-safety systems are already mandatory under existing regulations.

What About JJ Clusters?

The proposed measures have also raised questions about the financial burden that mandatory fire-safety equipment could place on low-income households.

Addressing the issue, Mr Sood said the government's focus in JJ clusters and other vulnerable localities would be on improving access to fire services and reducing response times.

He said efforts are underway to make the fire-response system more accessible and quicker in such areas. For households that can afford fire-safety installations, the government believes such measures can significantly improve safety and reduce casualties during emergencies.

Fire Department Set For Tech Upgrade

Alongside the proposed bylaw changes, the government is also moving to modernise the communication infrastructure of Delhi Fire Services.

Mr Sood said tenders have been floated for a modern communication system, noting that the existing network still operates on wireless frequencies introduced more than five decades ago despite Delhi's rapid growth and increasing emergency response requirements.

If approved, the proposed amendments would mark one of the most significant overhauls of Delhi's residential fire-safety framework in recent years, signalling a shift towards preventive measures aimed at saving lives before disaster strikes.