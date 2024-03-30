Delhi Maximum Temperature At 35.2 Degree Celsius, Air Quality 'Moderate'

The humidity oscillated between 64 per cent and 39 per cent. (File)

Delhi on Saturday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature in the city was 21.8 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average, it said.

The humidity oscillated between 64 per cent and 39 per cent.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky with gusty winds on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 35 and 20 degrees Celsius, it said.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 182 at 6 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi recorded its warmest day this year on Wednesday, with a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.

