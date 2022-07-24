Delhi's 1st Monkeypox Case: 31-Year-Old Man With No Foreign Travel History

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus with symptoms similar to the smallpox, but less severe. (Representational)

Delhi today reported its first monkeypox case as a 31-year-old man with no foreign travel history was diagnosed with the disease, said sources.

This is the fourth monkeypox case reported in India with the previous three cases being reported from Kerala.

The man had attended a party in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The West Delhi resident was hospitalised with symptoms of the disease three days ago, it said, adding that his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology yesterday.

Two-three suspected samples were coming every week in Mumbai, but these days the frequency has increased to two-three per day, sources told NDTV.

Sixteen laboratories are dedicated for monkeypox, including two only for Kerala.

Monkeypox is a zoonotic virus with symptoms similar to the smallpox, but less severe. The virus transmission occurs from infected animals to humans via direct or indirect contact. It can also be transmitted from humans to humans through direct contact with the infected person's skin or lesions, and respiratory droplets.

So far, more than 16,000 monkeypox cases have been reported from 75 countries across the world. Five deaths have also been reported in Africa.

Apart from India, only one such case has been reported from the WHO's South-East Asia Region - in Thailand.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency - the highest alarm it can sound.