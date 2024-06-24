Delhi Man Takes Away Twin Daughters From Wife, Kills Them 2 Days After Birth

The family was not happy with the twin girls, said the mother in her complaint (file).

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a man allegedly killed and buried his twin daughters after they were discharged from hospital, the police said today. His family has been accused of harassing his wife for not giving birth to a son.

Neeraj Solanki, the accused father, has been on the run since the incident was reported to the cops while the twin's grandfather has been arrested on murder charges.

Puja, the mother of the twins, had given birth on May 30 in Rohtak, Haryana. After her discharge from the hospital, her husband Neeraj allegedly took away the babies from her.

As she left the car for her father's house on June 1, he made her believe he would follow her in another car with the two babies. But his car changed route midway.

Puja's brother Jugnu tried contacting Neeraj, but he kept avoiding their calls.

A police complaint was filed two days later after Jugnu got to know the babies were buried in Pooth Kalan, outer Delhi.

Puja, who married Neeraj in 2022, also told cops her in-laws used to harass her over dowry and pressure her to give birth to a son. They were not happy with the twin girls, she said in her complaint.

Based on the complaint, the cops on June 5 exhumed the bodies of the two babies and sent them for autopsy. The exact cause of their death is not known yet.