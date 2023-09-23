Delhi Man Attempts Suicide On Instagram Live, Saved By Police

The man is involved in a matrimonial dispute and has two children, police said. (Representational)

Delhi Police on Friday rescued a man who was trying to commit suicide on Instagram Live over a matrimonial dispute. Prompt action from police saved his life, an official said.

On September 22, Delhi Police received a call from an unknown person saying that his younger brother who used to live alone was committing suicide posting the scenario live on Instagram. He further added that he needed instant help.

The person injured himself severely with blades due to which he was immediately shifted to hospital by police, added the police.

Upon tracing the call location and obtaining technical details, the team reached on the spot Chhota Thakur Dwara, Shahdara, Delhi, and the person (28) was promptly rescued. The man injured himself using blades and he was immediately taken to hospital.

"The man is involved in a matrimonial dispute and has two children. Further legal proceedings are underway," the official added.

