Delhi Man Arrested For Duping 7 Of Rs 14 Lakh By Posing As WHO Doctor

The Delhi Police has arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly defrauded around Rs 14.80 lakh from seven persons on the pretext of getting them jobs in the regional office of World Health Organization, a senior officer said on Monday.

"We have arrested a fraudster identified as Gaurav Kumar. He impersonated a doctor working in the head office of WHO and duped seven persons in lieu of providing them jobs in the regional office of WHO. He used the cheated amount in renovation of his house," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

According to police, a complaint regarding cheating of Rs 14.80 lakh from seven persons was received at Jyoti Nagar Police Station.

The complainants told the police that they had come in contact with a person in a park who represented himself as a doctor working in a head office of WHO.

He lured them with the offer of a job in the regional office of the organisation, with handsome salaries and other perks.

He also showed them a identity card bearing the UN agency's fake credentials and assured them that they all would a job offer letter in mail.

All seven of them succumbed to the offer and transferred Rs 14.30 lakh through UPI in five installments to his account and gave him Rs 50,000 in cash, DCP Tirkey said.

"As promised, they got their offer letters through e-mail. But when they cross checked with the organisation, they were found to be fake. They came to know that they were cheated. When the victims called him, he threatened them of dire consequences," said the officer.

Kumar was arrested from Meet Nagar area. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime and revealed that he had studied Bachelor of Occupational Therapy from a Ghaziabad-based Medical College and was jobless.

To dupe people, he got a fake WHO identity card which he used to wear in his neck to impress people.

"We have recovered a mobile phone, fake Id Card of WHO in his name from him. Further investigation is underway," said the

