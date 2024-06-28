Delhi Lt Governor Convenes Emergency Meeting Of Agencies Amid Heavy Rain

Earlier today, people wadded through the waterlogged streets in several parts of the city

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena today convened an emergency meeting of all the concerned agencies of the Delhi government including the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Public Works Department (PWD), Irrigation and Flood Control Department (IFC), Delhi Police, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), National Disaster Management Control (NDMC), Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

The meeting was conducted to review the situation arising in the city due to waterlogging, overflow of un-silted drains and the backflow of the clogged sewer lines in the wake of the pre-monsoons in the city.

He also reviewed the preparedness and emergency response of the various departments to deal with the situation, considering that the monsoon season is still yet to fully settle.

The LG took serious note of the lack of preparedness for the emergency response system in the eventuality of excessive rainfall and resultant water logging across the city.

He further stated in the meeting that the desilting works had not been completed and the Flood Control order had not been issued.

Additionally, he issued 11 directions for immediate action.

Key directions included a 24x7 emergency control room to be established with the control room number to be issued to the public for reporting waterlogging incidents, utilization of mobile pumps, traffic police to issue regular advisories in case of water logging and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to be in regular touch with the counterparts in Haryana and upper parts of Himachal Pradesh to assess the rainfall levels and discharges from the Hathnikund barrage.

Earlier today, people wadded through the waterlogged streets in several parts of the city and BJP councillor Ravinder Singh Negi was seen rowing an inflatable boat on the NH9 road as a symbolic protest against AAP.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the Safdarjung observatory in the city recorded 228mm of rainfall which ended at 8:30 a.m. today. According to statistics, this marks the second-highest 24-hour rainfall in June.

The city had earlier recorded its highest rainfall which was 235.55 mm on June 28, 1936.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)