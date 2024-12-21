Trouble For Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Lt Governor Allows Probe Agency To Prosecute Him

In more trouble for former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute him in the alleged money laundering case linked to the liquor policy scam, said sources. The sanction comes ahead of the Delhi elections, which will be a major test for Mr Kejriwal since the Lok Sabha elections debacle.

The AAP, however, has called it "false and misleading" and asked the ED to show the copy of the sanction given by the Lt Governor.

A case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) charges was earlier filed against Mr Kejriwal, but the trial had not started. After the Supreme Court made the Lt Governor's approval mandatory to prosecute individuals holding government posts in money laundering cases, the ED wrote to the Chief Secretary asking for permission, said sources.

The BJP has doubled down on its charges against the AAP with Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva welcoming the sanction to prosecute Mr Kejriwal. "We have been saying that Arvind Kejriwal took commission in liquor scam. As the investigation progresses, he would be trapped. He has spoiled Delhi, and looted crores of rupees, we welcome the investigation," said Mr Sachdeva.

Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia refuted the reports and called it an attempt to divert attention from the row over Home Minister Amit Shah's comments on BR Ambedkar.

"If LG Binay Saxena has given permission to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, then why is ED not showing the copy of that permission? It is clear that this news is false and misleading. Stop making empty promises to divert attention from the issue of insult to Baba Saheb and show where is the sanction given to ED to prosecute," said Mr Sisodia.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh too said that if the ED has received any letter from the Lt Governor to prosecute Mr Kejriwal, then it should be made public.

The liquor policy scam has been among the biggest allegations made by the opposition BJP against the AAP government.

The ED, which is probing laundering charges linked to the alleged scam, had arrested Mr Kejriwal on March 21. The AAP chief, who was then the Chief Minister, walked out of the jail in September.

After being released, he resigned as the chief minister and vowed to return to the top post only after his party was re-elected by the people in the 2025 state elections.

In its last chargesheet against him and the party, the ED had named Mr Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as the masterminds of the alleged scam.

Mr Sisodia, too, had been behind bars in the liquor policy case. He got bail in August after 18 months in jail with the court saying he is entitled to a "speedy trial".

The ED had alleged that Mr Kejriwal and Mr Sisodia made changes in Excise Policy 2021-22 to help a "South lobby" in return for a bribe of Rs 100 crore. Out of this, the AAP used Rs 45 crore for campaigning in Goa elections, the ED sources said.

Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to the Delhi High Court to cancel the chargesheet, following which a notice was issued to the ED yesterday.