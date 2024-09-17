Arvind Kejriwal Resigns After Choosing Atishi As His Replacement

Aam Aadmi Party boss Arvind Kejriwal quit as Delhi Chief Minister - in favour of colleague Atishi - Tuesday evening, capping a dramatic four days following his release on bail in the liquor policy case.

Mr Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena - the centre's rep in Delhi - at his residence to hand in his papers. Shortly afterwards Atishi told reporters "the people of Delhi are resolved to make Arvind Kejriwal the Chief Minister again" and that "this is an emotional moment for the party and the people".

"Today Arvind Kejriwal submitted his resignation. This is an emotional moment for the party and people of Delhi. At the same time, the people are resolved to make Kejriwal the Chief Minister again. And, till the election is held and we stake claim to the new government, I will look after Delhi," she told reporters.

Earlier today the AAP said Atishi had been unanimously selected as leader of its legislative party, i.e., leader of its MLAs, and would replace Mr Kejriwal till the next Assembly election, which is due in February. Mr Kejriwal has, though, called for an early election, perhaps as soon as next month.

Speaking shortly afterwards, Atishi said Mr Kejriwal's return will be the goal of her government and all AAP lawmakers. She appealed to voters to "make your son, your brother, Chief Minister again".

"Arvind Kejriwal believed in me... AAP believed in me. That is why I have been given this responsibility. While I am happy in this trust, I am also sad Arvind Kejriwal had to resign," the incoming Chief Minister told reporters, "Delhi has only one Chief Minister... and that is Kejriwal."

She also vowed to defend the AAP against the Bharatiya Janata Party's "conspiracies", accusing the opposition party of pursuing "fake charges' against hobble Mr Kejriwal and his party before the election.

Mr Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March, and again by the Central Bureau of Investigation in June, on money laundering and corruption charges linked to the liquor policy scam.

Last week, while ordering his bail in the former case (after granting relief in the latter in July), the Supreme Court said his "prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty".

The bail conditions included Mr Kejriwal being barred from signing government orders or files without the consent of the Lieutenant Governor, with whom the AAP has had several aggressive run-ins.

On Sunday, two days after leaving jail, Mr Kejriwal dropped a political bombshell, even surprising some within his own party. Mr Kejriwal - who has denied the corruption and money-laundering charges and accused the BJP of framing him - said he now also wants "justice from the people's court".

"I got justice from the legal courts... now I will get justice from the people's court. I want to ask the people of Delhi, is Kejriwal innocent or guilty? If I have worked, vote for me," he declared.

