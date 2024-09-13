"Kattar Beimaan, Bail Wala...": BJP Fires Jabs Over Arvind Kejriwal's Bail

The BJP's jibes - "'kattar beimaan' and 'bail wala' Chief Minister" - began hours after the Supreme Court granted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal bail in the alleged liquor policy scam, noting the AAP leader's "prolonged incarceration (in jail since March) amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty".

BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia lobbied that particular jab at the Chief Minister, declaring at a press conference, "The Supreme Court has shown a mirror to 'kattar beimaan ('outright dishonest')' Arvind Kejriwal once again. He has got conditional bail... 'jail wala' is now 'bail wala'."

In addition, the BJP - which has previously demanded Mr Kejriwal resign after being accused of corruption and money-laundering by the CBI and ED - repeated those calls Friday afternoon.

"Most important is that Kejriwal should resign... as per the voice of people of Delhi. But he will not do because he does not have a drop of morality (in him)," Mr Bhatia declared. "He used to say a politician should resign even if there is an allegation... but now he is on bail after being in jail for six months."

The party's Delhi unit chief, Virendra Sachdeva, echoed the call. He claimed Mr Kejriwal could not discharge his duties given the bail conditions. "He should step down if he cannot work while in the post," he said, pointing out also that the court had differed on the second of the AAP leader's pleas.

The Supreme Court has released Arvind Kejriwal but said he cannot visit his office or the Delhi Secretariat while on bail. He also cannot sign off on government files unless his consent is cleared by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, who is the centre's rep in the national capital

Apart from seeking bail Mr Kejriwal had also asked the court to declare the CBI's arrest illegal.

On this count, though, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan differed. The former said he found no problem with the federal agency's move, but the latter questioned its late action.

Mr Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 and granted bail by the top court on July 12. But he could not leave prison as the CBI had arrested him on June 26, while he was still in the ED's custody.

His lawyers had criticised the CBI's arrest as an "insurance" move, arguing the agency had ample time to take the AAP leader into custody from April 2023, when he was called for questioning.

AAP Rejoices

Mr Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, who delivered fiery political speeches while her husband was in jail, said the BJP's "plans" had been defeated. They want to jail opposition leaders and stay in power..."

News of Mr Kejriwal's release was also greeted with great joy by senior AAP leaders and party workers, with Mr Sisodia leading the train of congratulatory messages

"Today, once again, truth has won in the fight against lies and conspiracies," he said, while his successor as Delhi's Education Minister, Atishi, said "truth can be troubled, but not defeated".

AAP MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the decision and said the party had missed Mr Kejriwal's leadership. "Welcome back, Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you!" he said on X.

