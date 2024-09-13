"Arrest Legal, But...": What Court Said While Giving Arvind Kejriwal Bail

The court said perception also matters and CBI must dispel the notion of being a caged parrot.

In a huge relief for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Haryana elections, the Supreme Court has granted him bail in the Delhi excise policy case. The AAP chief will now be released from jail, six months after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21. He was subsequently arrested by the CBI in June.

Here are some of the Supreme Court's key quotes: