'Welcome Back, Arvind Kejriwal': AAP Leaders Celebrate Supreme Court's Bail Order

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader have welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Former Delhi deputy chief minister and Mr Kejriwal's close aide Manish Sisodia said the decision marked truth's victory over "lies and conspiracies."

"Today once again truth has won in the fight against lies and conspiracies. I once again pay my tribute to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator," he said in a post on X.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi said, "Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, but not defeated."

AAP MP Raghav Chadha welcomed the Supreme Court's decision and said that the party missed his leadership.

In a post on X, he said, "Welcome back, Arvind Kejriwal, we missed you! Truth can be troubled but not defeated! Finally, the Honourable Supreme Court has given its decision to release Delhi's son, Arvind Kejriwal, from the shackles of jail. Thanks to Honorable Supreme Court!."

Mr Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, who made several appeals to the people of Delhi seeking support for him while he was jailed, congratulated the AAP.

"Congratulations to AAP family! Kudos for staying strong. Wishing also the soonest release of our other leaders," she wrote in a post on X.

While granting bail, the Supreme Court observed that prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty.

Mr Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy.

On June 26, AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by CBI while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case.