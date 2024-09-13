Watch: AAP Leaders' Reaction The Moment Arvind Kejriwal Got Bail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail today in the liquor policy case.

AAP leaders, including Atishi and former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, were huddled in front of a laptop, closely following the Supreme Court's proceedings in the Delhi liquor policy case. As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail, the AAP leaders jumped into celebrations with hugs, handshakes and reassuring smiles.

The Supreme court today granted bail to Mr Kejriwal, saying prolonged incarceration amounts to unjust deprivation of liberty. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan granted the relief to Mr Kejriwal on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties of like amount.

Mr Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED in the excise policy case on March 21, was granted interim bail on May 10 for campaigning in the Lok Sabha polls and has been in jail since June 2 when he surrendered.

In a post on X, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, "Satyamev Jayate." Kejriwal's release from the Tihar Jail will be a shot in the arm for the party as it prepares for the elections in Delhi and Haryana.

Mr Sisodia, who was recently granted bail in the excise policy cases of the ED and CBI by the top court, said on X, "Today truth won again in the fight against lies and conspiracies. I once again pay my tribute to the thinking and foresight of Baba Saheb Ambedkar ji, who 75 years ago had strengthened the common man against any future dictator."

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha thanked the top court on the decision.

In a post on X, Atishi said, "Satyamev Jayate. Truth can be troubled, not defeated." AAP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh also welcomed Kejriwal's release, saying "he will continue to dedicate himself to serve the people".