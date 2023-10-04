NDTV Explains: Why AAP's Sanjay Singh Was Raided In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday searched Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's home in Delhi over a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case that haunts the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Mr Singh joins Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia, Telangana politician K Kavitha, and others in being raided, questioned or arrested, or all three in connection with alleged corruption in the now-withdrawn liquor sales policy introduced by the Delhi government in 2021.

Mr Sisodia was arrested in March and has failed in repeated attempts to get bail.

Months before today's raids, a defiant Mr Singh posed next to posters outside his home "welcoming" the Enforcement Directorate; that photo was re-shared on X by the AAP, with fire emojis, this morning.

ED Raids On Sanjay Singh

Today's raids against Mr Singh comes after he was named by an accused in the case - businessman Dinesh Arora - who later became an 'approver', and a font of information for the authorities.

Mr Arora was released on bail on August 1.

The agency believes Sanjay Singh arranged the meeting between Dinesh Arora and Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by both the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Mr Sisodia was then the Delhi government's excise minister.

The Enforcement Directorate, which has filed three chargesheets so far, has never actually named Sanjay Singh as an accused nor summoned him to record a statement. The agency has, however, referred to the AAP leader in its documents - something that sparked a massive row of its own.

A furious Mr Singh claimed a conspiracy to "tarnish" his political credentials and image. He wrote to the Union Finance Secretary (the Enforcement Directorate reports to the Finance Ministry) for permission to prosecute the agency chief for making "false and derogatory claims" against him.

This was after the central agency told the courts one (of four) reference to Mr Singh was a "typographical/clerical error"; the agency said it wanted to name Rahul Singh - then the Delhi excise commissioner - at that place, and that naming Sanjay Singh was an "inadvertent error".

The AAP, however, alleged Mr Singh's name has been mentioned in the chargesheet "at the behest of the PMO (Prime Minister's Office)" to defame the party and its leaders. Mr Singh slammed the agency for conducting "a baseless" probe into the alleged scam.

Arvind Kejriwal Responds

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP boss Arvind Kejriwal came out in support of his colleague.

He has accused the Enforcement Directorate of acting on behalf of the BJP (he did not name the party) to target rivals ahead of next year's general election. Mr Kejriwal also claimed "more than 1,000 raids" had failed to find "a single paise" of illegally acquired money.