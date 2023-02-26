What Led To CBI Arresting Manish Sisodia Today In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

The Central Bureau Of Investigation said that Manish Sisodia's answers were not satisfactory. Mr Sisodia had arrived at the CBI headquarters at 11 am today and was questioned for nearly eight hours about alleged corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

CBI officials said that the Aam Aadmi Party leader was today grilled on various aspects of the excise policy - including his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused mentioned in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones.

Agency officials said that investigators felt that Mr Sisodia was not cooperating in the investigation.

They also said that Manish Sisodia did not give clarifications sought by officials on crucial points.