Manish Sisodia Liquor Policy Case Live Updates: 'Don't Care Even If I Have To Go To Jail,' Says AAP Leader

Manish Sisodia will be questioned by the CBI in the Delhi liquor policy case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will question Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today in the Delhi liquor policy case. Mr Sisodia is expected to reach the CBI's office in central Delhi's Lodhi Road at 11 am. The CBI had asked him to come in for questioning on February 19. Mr Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Finance Minister, however, sought a week's time to appear before the CBI citing a tight schedule as he has been preparing the Delhi Budget. The CBI had agreed to his request. The CBI has named seven accused in the liquor policy case chargesheet, which has no mention of Mr Sisodia.

Here are the live updates of Manish Sisodia's CBI questioning:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 26, 2023 09:48 (IST) JUST IN: Manish Sisodia leaves official residence for CBI questioning.

Feb 26, 2023 09:43 (IST) Heavy Security Part Of Contingency Measure: Delhi Police Sources

Prohibitory measures have been imposed as part of a contingency measure to handle situation if anything arises due to AAP protests,police sources told NDTV. They also denied any leader has been placed under house arrest.

Feb 26, 2023 09:31 (IST) "God Is With You": Arvind Kejriwal To Manish Sisodia Ahead Of CBI Questioning



"God is with you Manish. The blessings of lakhs of children and their parents are with you. When you go to jail for the country and society, then going to jail is not a curse, it is a glory. I pray to God that you return from jail soon. Children, parents and all of us in Delhi will be waiting for you," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

Feb 26, 2023 09:18 (IST) Manish Sisodia To Appear For CBI Questioning In Liquor Policy Case https://t.co/VQsqMbPUQppic.twitter.com/xC5ndJjKIp - NDTV (@ndtv) February 26, 2023

Feb 26, 2023 09:13 (IST) Manish Sisodia Liquor Policy Case Live Updates: Gatherings Banned Outside CBI Headquarters

Large gatherings have been imposed outside CBI headquarters in Delhi. The decision to impose Section 144 was taken after intelligence reports warning about protest by AAP leaders. Manish Ssodia is expected to appear before the central agency at 11 am.

Feb 26, 2023 09:07 (IST) "Don't Care Even If I Have To Go To Jail For Few Months": Manish Sisodia

Shortly before leaving for CBI office, the Delhi Minister said that he will cooperate fully in the entire investigation. "The love of lakhs of children and the blessings of crores of countrymen are with us. I don't care if I have to stay in jail for a few months. I am a follower of Bhagat Singh, Bhagat Singh was hanged for the country. It is a small thing to go to jail because of such false allegations," he said in a Tweet.

Feb 26, 2023 08:45 (IST) Heavy police presence outside Manish Sisodia's residence



There is heavy police presence outside the official residence of Manish Sisodia. The police have barricaded the way leading to this residence. There is heavy police presence outside the official residence of Manish Sisodia. The police have barricaded the way leading to this residence.

Feb 26, 2023 08:09 (IST) Manish Sisodia will visit Rajghat before appearing for questioning before the CBI, sources said.

Feb 26, 2023 06:41 (IST) Manish Sisodia Will Fully Cooperate With Excise Policy Probe: AAP

The AAP on Saturday said Manish Sisodia will fully cooperate with the investigation and asserted that it is a "hardcore honest" party.

Feb 26, 2023 06:36 (IST) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will question Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today in the Delhi liquor policy case. Mr Sisodia is expected to reach the CBI's office in central Delhi's Lodhi Road at 11 am.