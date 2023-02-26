Manish Sisodia arrested by CBI in Delhi liquor policy case

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with alleged corruption in the now-withdrawn liquor policy of Delhi. He was being questioned by the central agency since morning.

The arrest came after more than nine hours of questioning. Mr Sisodia had earlier said he was ready for a seven to eight months of stay in jail. His party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had assured that they will look after his family.